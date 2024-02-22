A South Bend man took police on a pursuit Wednesday night, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:42 p.m., a La Porte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling eastbound on State Road 2 near County Road 400 East when he observed a vehicle traveling westbound. The deputy’s in-car radar unit determined the vehicle was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle along State Road 2 near County Road 300 East. However, the driver failed to stop resulting in a motor vehicle pursuit. The pursuit traveled southbound on Fail Road, eastbound on County Road 150 North, northbound on County Road 600 East, eastbound on County Road 350 North, into St. Joseph County, northbound on Timothy Road, and then eastbound on State Road 2.

The fleeing vehicle struck a set of tire deflation devices that had been placed on State Road 2. The vehicle stopped shortly thereafter, west of Willow Road. The driver was taken into custody and later identified as 41-year-old Christoper J. Orozco of South Bend.

Orozco was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested for resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated. Orozco remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $1,055.00 cash bond through Circuit Court.