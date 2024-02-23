The Michigan City Police Department announced parking restrictions that will be in place for the Shelf Ice Brew Fest.

There will be parking restrictions starting through Sunday for the following area due to the Shelf Ice Brew Fest:

Through Sunday 12 p.m. – 7th Street between Washington Street and Pine Street

Through Sunday 12pm – Franklin Street between 8th Street and 6th Street

These areas are closed to parking during these times and vehicles parked in the area will be towed. “No Parking Police Order Tow Away Zone” signs have been posted in the area and will be enforced. Police say businesses in the area will still be open, so please utilize parking in the area off of the closed streets in order to visit the businesses.