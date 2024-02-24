Today, the Michigan City Police Department Family sends our deepest condolences to the family of retired Captain Thomas Howe. Captain Howe was employed with the Michigan City Police Department for 32 years and served this community with dedication, integrity and professionalism. The MCPD Family is thankful for the service of Captain Howe and mourn his loss as we keep his family in our prayers. Rest in peace Captain Thomas Howe!! The funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, located at 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, IN 46360. The visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, with the service starting at 12 noon.