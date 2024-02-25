Press release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company: For the ninth consecutive year, NIPSCO is accepting applications for its Environmental Action Grant to support local nonprofit organizations with their environmental restoration and education projects throughout northern Indiana.

“NIPSCO employees are dedicated to contributing to the communities we serve, and we look forward to launching this grant program every year,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “We are proud to support local organizations who are focused on improving our environment and providing educational opportunities surrounding this important topic.”

Since 2016, NIPSCO’s Environmental Action Grant helped 124 projects come into fruition across northern Indiana. Last year, NIPSCO funded 15 diverse environmental restoration and education projects across the territory. The projects focused on Monarch butterflies, habitat restoration, youth outdoor nature education and sustainability programming. Many funded projects and programs included a significant volunteer and community engagement component, encouraging community members to give back through environmental stewardship projects.

Last year’s grant recipients included:

The Nature Conservancy in Indiana, Festival de la Monarcha, East Chicago

Art Barn School of Art, Inc., Monarch Maker Gardens/Educational Arts Programming

LC Nature Park, Habitat Restoration Project, Allen County

Elkhart Environmental Center, Envirofest

The Wetlands Initiative, Volunteer Stewardship Events/Collaborative Habitat Restoration, West Branch of the Little Calumet River

Trees Indiana, Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, Fort Wayne

LaPorte County Soil and Water Conservation District, Kankakee River Days Canoemobile Program

Limberlost and Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Sites, Invasive Species Cleanup

Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center, Woodland Vernal Pond Dock

Anthony Wayne Area Council/Boy Scouts of America, Scout Camp Ecological Restoration Project

Mongo Community Development Association, Mongo Town Park Pollinator Garden

Highland Community Foundation, Erie Lackawanna Bike Trail Wetland Restoration

The Vine Learning Center, Prairie Restoration and Outdoor Classroom Engagement Areas, Steuben County

Indiana University Kokomo, Sustainability Week

Marshall County Park and Recreation Department, Invasive Species Control in Mill Pond and Memorial Forest

Grants are available in the amount of $500 to $5,000 each. Applications will be accepted now through April 5, 2024. Grant awards will be announced the week of April 22 in celebration of Earth Day.

Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to submit a grant request at NiSource.GiveBesa.org/Grants/New. When submitting an application online, applicants should select the “Environmental Stewardship” option in the Area of Impact drop-down box on the application.

Applications should include a project description and goals, budget, target audience, timeline and evaluation method. The NIPSCO Environmental Grant Committee evaluates requests in the following areas: strategic alignment, resource availability, visibility and recognition, project or program impact and organization priorities.

Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)3 or other non-profit as determined by the Internal Revenue Service with an environmental project focus and have a direct impact in NIPSCO service area. Grant funding is not intended for capital projects including weatherization, LEED-certification, trail/path building or expansion, Green Build construction or solar panel purchases.

To learn more, please visit NIPSCO.com/Community.