The Indiana Department of Transportation and Metric Environmental will host a public hearing regarding a proposed U.S. 35/Indiana Ave pavement replacement and utility relocation project in LaPorte on Wednesday, March 6.

The project is located on U.S. 35/Indiana Ave between State Road 2/Lincolnway and Crescent Dr. and traverses southeast across agricultural fields to Boyd Boulevard. The primary purpose of the project is to improve the overall pavement condition of U.S. 35, to update curbing and pedestrian facilities, and to modernize and improve capacity of water and stormwater facilities according to INDOT’s Storm Water Management Plan for the U.S. 35 corridor within the City of LaPorte.

Construction will take place over a two-year period, beginning as early as Fall 2024. With the proposed schedule, U.S. 35 will be closed to traffic in 2025 and 2026 with a detour in place following State Road 2, State Road 39 and U.S. 6. Local access will be maintained.

The public hearing will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Health Foundation of LaPorte, located at 140 East Shore Parkway, LaPorte, IN 46350. A formal presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will include information about the environmental document and engineering plans, with the opportunity for members of the public to provide comments. An open house will take place before and after the presentation to allow for members of the public to ask any specific questions about the project.

The environmental document and preliminary design information is available to view prior to the hearing online at https://on.in.gov/US35-2-15. Physical copies are also available to be viewed at the LaPorte County Public Library – 904 Indiana Avenue, LaPorte, IN 46350 or INDOT LaPorte District Office – 315 Boyd Boulevard, LaPorte, IN 46350.

Public statements for the record will be taken as part of the public hearing procedure. Written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing, at the hearing, and within the comment period to Linda Zug at Metric Environmental, LLC., 6958 Hillsdale Court, Indianapolis, IN 46250. E-Mail: lindaz@metricenv.com. INDOT respectfully requests comments be submitted by Friday, March 22, 2024. All comments will be evaluated, considered, and addressed in subsequent environmental documentation