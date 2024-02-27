The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department announced the city-wide, department vs. department food drive challenge was a success with 1,448 pounds of food and other essential items collected, totaling more than 2,669 individual items.

The Parks office was the winner, collecting 942 items, The Mayor’s Office & Michigan City Special Events secured second place, while the Port Authority rounded out the top three.

“Congratulations to all the participants!”, the Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department said on their Facebook page. “This would not have been possible without the enthusiasm and generosity of each person who donated. City employees rock!! Thank you all for making it happen!”