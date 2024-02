The Salvation Army of Michigan City is asking the public to consider making a donation of non-perishable food during their Love Beyond Hunger Food Drive.

To make a donation pull up to their back door (off the alley behind their building) to make a donation on Saturday, March 16 between 9 a.m. and noon.

The Salvation Army says their primary needs right now are peanut butter and jelly, canned meat, hearty soups, and canned pasta sauce.