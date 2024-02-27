In Marshall County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have traffic delays on U.S. 31 next week to set beams for the new bridge over Elkhart Western Railroad between 13th Road and 14th Road.

Delays will begin on Monday March 4 when cranes are moved in and set up in the work zone. This will require six semi loads, which will cause delays of up to 10 to 15 minutes at a time.

On Wednesday, March 6, traffic will be stopped for up to 30 minutes at a time while six beams are set. This work will begin after 8 a.m. ET.

INDOT says motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes or expect traffic delays. INDOT encourages motorists to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.