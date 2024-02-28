Press release, Franciscan Health:

Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer nurse Cynthia Ippolito has helped deliver more babies than she can count, but one baby born this Valentine’s Day is a little girl she won’t soon forget.

Ippolito assisted in the birth of Fletcher Lainey Voss on Feb. 14, 2024. Fletcher is the daughter of Tara and Matthew Voss of Crown Point.

Ippolito also assisted in Matthew’s birth in June 1995 at Franciscan Health Dyer. Matthew’s mother, Kristen Voss, is also a nurse in the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer.

Matthew and Tara said they were both thankful for the “outstanding care” their family received from the nurses at Franciscan Health Dyer.

“The entire nursing staff had an exceptional level of empathy,” Matthew said.

A virtual tour of the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer is available online. More information about the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer is available online at www.franciscanhealth.org or by calling (219) 515-3993.