Beginning April 1, 2024, La Porte County residents can apply to the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List at: https://www.waitlistcheck.com/IN1806-2494

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List is also open for Lake, Porter, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski, and Starke County residents.

Northwest Indiana Community Action (NWICA) administers the Section 8 HCV program on behalf of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) funded by the

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Section 8 HCV program is available to income eligible individuals and families and exists to assist with rent payments to provide decent, affordable, sanitary, and safe housing for persons with low incomes. The Section 8 HCV program is not emergency housing assistance and your waiting time for assistance may exceed 24 months.

Applicants will be required to create a WaitListCheck account and have a valid e-mail address to apply. A link to free e-mail providers will be included on the website for your convenience.

If you have a disability where reasonable accommodation to allow you equal access to the application process may be needed, please contact NWICA at 219-794-1829 to request accommodation no later than March 17, 2024. For assistance in another language, please call IHCDA at 317-232-7788 to schedule a phone call with an interpreter no later than March 17, 2024.

Applicants are placed on the list in order of preference points, then by date and time of application. IHCDA has the following preference points:

• Residency – Applicant is a legal resident of, has been hired to work in, or currently works within the COUNTY they have applied to

• Person residing in an institutional setting or at risk of being placed in an institutional setting – An

institutional or other segregated setting includes, but is not limited to: Congregate settings populated

exclusively or primarily with individuals with disabilities; or congregate settings characterized by

regimentation in daily activities, lack of privacy or autonomy, policies limiting visitors, or limits on

individuals’ ability to engage freely in community activities and to manage their own activities of daily

living; or settings that provide for daytime activities primarily with other individuals with disabilities; or a

person at risk of being placed in a setting defined above;

• Working Families – Persons either attending a school/training program or working at least 20 hours

per week; elderly status (age 62 and older), non-elderly disabled status (61 and under with disability),

having a disabled family member (any age).

• Elderly – Applicant (Head, Spouse, Co-Head, Sole Member) is age 62 or older.

• Non-Elderly Family Member with Disability – Non-elderly (61 years or younger) family, Head, Spouse,

Co-Head, or sole member meets HUD’s definition of disabled.

• Family Member with a Disability – An individual who meets the HUD definition of a person with a

disability.

• Youth Exiting Foster Care – Youth that Indiana Department of Child Services has certified to be at least

18 years and not more than 24 years of age who have left foster care or will leave foster care within 90

days and is homeless or is At Risk of Becoming Homeless.

• Child Welfare Involved Families – A family that Indiana Department of Child Services has certified as a

family for whom the lack of adequate housing is a primary factor in the placement of the family’s child,

or children, in out-of-home care, or in the delay of discharge of a child, or children, to the family from

out-of-home care. Placement on the waiting list is not a guarantee that applicants will qualify for

assistance. Any preferences claimed at the time of application will be verified at the time of selection

from the waiting list.

