A La Porte man was arrested after calling police on himself for allegedly beating another man with a baseball bat, according to the La Porte County Sheirff’s Office.

On Feb. 25 at 5:04 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to a residence located in the 7700 south block of U.S. 35 reference a disturbance / battery that had just occurred. The reporting person, 35-year-old Matthew I. Castaneda of La Porte, stated he had battered the homeowner with a baseball bat.