A La Porte man was arrested after calling police on himself for allegedly beating another man with a baseball bat, according to the La Porte County Sheirff’s Office.
On Feb. 25 at 5:04 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to a residence located in the 7700 south block of U.S. 35 reference a disturbance / battery that had just occurred. The reporting person, 35-year-old Matthew I. Castaneda of La Porte, stated he had battered the homeowner with a baseball bat.
Upon the deputy’s arrival Castaneda was taken into custody. The victim was located inside the residence with upper body injuries. In addition to being struck by the bat, it was learned the victim had sustained a stab wound.
Another deputy arrived to assist and immediately began to render medical aid to the victim. The victim was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.
Castaneda was trasported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) where he met with a detective who had been contacted for further assistance.
Monday, the detective presented charging information and an affidavit for probable cause to La Porte County Circuit Court. Probable cause was found, and Castaneda was charged with aggravated battery.
Castaneda remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $25,005.00 cash bond through Circuit Court.