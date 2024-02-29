A 22 year-old man is facing a new charge of resisting law enforcement, in addition to his pre-existing aggravated battery warrant, after an Indiana Conservation Officer on a short foot pursuit while checking fishermen in the Portage area, according to the Indiana DNR.

The suspect hid in a wooded area for a short time before surrendering.

The officer was assisted by the Portage Police Department, Burns Harbor Police Department, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana State Police-Lowell Post.