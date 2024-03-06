The following statement is from Hammer’s Food & Drink regarding the restaurant permanently closing:

“It is with an extremely heavy heart, LOTS of deliberation, and SO many mixed emotions that Hammer’s is saying “last call”. As I said in a previous comment, just a couple days ago, we wanted to stay open through the Summer, but we had a meeting yesterday, and it just isn’t feasible at this point. Even if we were busier than we’ve ever been, it just wouldn’t make up for the loss we have taken.

.

It breaks our hearts to be permanently shutting the doors at Hammer’s, and ultimately, on Kenny’s dream. Owning a restaurant has always been a challenge, but since covid, it has just become more difficult than it’s worth. Kenny has had a long and successful ride, but he is finally ready to retire and enjoy life.

.

We have made so many beautiful memories with our awesome guests, employees, and friends. There aren’t enough words to express the gratitude and love that we feel for the wonderful team members we have had throughout the years, the lifelong friends we have made, and the guests that made it all possible. Thank you!

.

Our last day will be Saturday, March 30th. Please come in to see us this month and support the crew that has stuck by our side during these trying times. We look forward to seeing you and sharing one last toast 🍻🥂!

.

So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, adieu! (IYKYK 😉)

We love you!

Kenny & Sherri Larson 🥊”