Lake Station- This morning at approximately 4:00 a.m., Indiana State Police received a call from an individual who stated he had been involved in a road rage incident that had resulted in a shooting on westbound I-80/94. At this same time, reports began to come in of a single vehicle crash on I-80/94 westbound at the 12.8 mile-marker. The original caller stopped their vehicle on I-65 near 61st Ave. This is approximately 2 miles south of I-80/94. Troopers responded to both the crash scene and to the caller’s location.

As troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, they attempted to render first aid but quickly determined that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased. Troopers also observed that the injuries were consistent with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Troopers that responded to the original caller spoke with that individual about what led up to the confrontation and were able to determine that the crash and this caller were the same incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post responded to the scene, as well as the Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators. The original caller has since been taken into custody pending further investigation by detectives. The suspect is being detained at the Lake County Jail on a probable cause hold.

Identification of the deceased is pending identification by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Once family has been notified, the coroner’s office will release that information.

This is an ongoing investigation. If/when further information is available to be released, it will be sent out in an updated news release.

Assisting at the scene were the following: Lake Station Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Lake County Coroner, INDOT, Lake Station Fire/EMS, Purkey’s Towing and WAFFCO Towing.

-30-