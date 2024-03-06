Press release, Porter County Aging & Community Services:

Porter County Aging & Community Services Executive Director Bruce Lindner is retiring after almost two decades of service.

For 17 years, he has led the nonprofit, which serves seniors, low-income families and people with disabilities who live in Porter County. The agency’s offerings include: door-to-door transportation, energy assistance, emergency assistance, food box distribution, medical loan closet and ramp building.

Lindner said his role has been a platform for purpose and servant leadership.

“I’m very thankful for a fun and rewarding 17 years that have added meaning to my life,” he said. “I am proud of everything that we have accomplished here at PCACS and the wonderful team that has helped make our agency what it is today.”

The recent retirement open house offered an opportunity for the staff and community members to honor Lindner and celebrate his time with the agency. Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy surprised Lindner with a proclamation marking his service.

Lindner has been working with incoming PCACS Executive Director Jason Kegebein to help ease the transition to a new leader.

“Jason and I both feel that this is a calling – helping and reaching out to people in our community,” Lindner said.

Kegebein has 15 years of experience in the nonprofit world. He has built his career at such organizations as Family Promise of Porter County, A Positive Approach to Teen Health, Opportunity Enterprises and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater NWI. He is the lead pastor at New Hope Church of God.

“I fell in love with what PCACS offers and its programs. I am a mission-driven person and the mission of extending a helping hand is my heartbeat and what pulls at my heart,” Kegebein said. “The idea that we serve seniors – I am a true believer in the importance of their wisdom and ability to really impart that on the next generation. I have had many senior mentors over the years.

“We also serve individuals with disabilities, and I understand what that world looks like with my son who is nonverbal and autistic. All of those we serve is everything that I have done within the last 15 years and encompasses my heartbeat.”

Lindner hopes to return as a volunteer in the future and offer Kegebein any assistance as he takes over the helm of the agency.

“Bruce has left me a tremendous foundation of building the organization and implementing programs,” Kegebein said. “I would love to see him back here to lead activities, help with our food box program and continue to be a face of our organization.”