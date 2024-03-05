An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close State Road 49 between County Road East 400 South and County Road East 500 South on or after Monday, March 11.

State Road 49 will be closed for a bridge replacement project over Ahlgrim Ditch through mid-June. INDOT says motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 30, U.S. 421 and State Road 8.

The project will be utilizing NEXT Beams, a bridge beam that INDOT is piloting. Two bridge projects in other areas of the state used these beams in 2023, but this will be the first time using them in Northwest Indiana.

Learn more about these beams here.