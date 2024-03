In Lake County an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close State Road 51 between Ainsworth Road and 62nd Place on or after Monday, March 11.

State Road 51 will be closed through mid-July for a bridge superstructure replacement project over Deep River.

INDOT says motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour will follow U.S. 6, I-94, I-65 and U.S. 30.