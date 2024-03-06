The South Shore Line is advising passengers that track construction at Hegewisch Station is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 11, and will temporarily impact platform availability.

The South SHore Line says that beginning March 11 after rush hour, the Track 1 platform at Hegewisch will be closed for several weeks to accommodate the construction. For the duration of this closure, all trains will utilize the Track 2 platform.

There will also be various closures within the Hegewisch parking lot in order to allow equipment to access track and signal infrastructure. The parking lot located east of the station building will remain closed for the duration of the project.

The South Shore Line says delays are possible due to the construction.