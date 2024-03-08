News Release, Franciscan Health:

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Michigan City are offering new monthly stroke support groups for stroke survivors, their families and caregivers.

Beginning Tuesday, March 12, the Michigan City group will meet at 2 p.m. Central on the second Tuesday of each month in the Mother Maria Theresia Conference Room at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way. Attendees can park in the main entrance parking lot and enter through Entrance A.

The Crown Point group meets at 1p.m. Central the first Wednesday of each month in the San Damiano Conference Room B at the new Franciscan Health Crown Point, 12750 Saint Francis Drive. The next session is set for April 3. Attendees can park at the main entrance and enter through those doors.

The groups aim to provide stroke survivors and their caregivers with resources in their communities to maximize quality of life and independence through education, encouragement, hope and understanding.

Guest speakers will present educational information related to stroke recovery during each monthly session, with a Christmas party in December to celebrate the successful completion of the program.

The support groups are free, and pre-registration is not required.

For more information on the Crown Point support group, please contact Franciscan Health Crown Point Chest Pain and Stroke Program Coordinator Stevie Shipley at (219) 488-1385 or Stevie.Shipley@franciscanalliance.org.

For more information on the Michigan City support group, please contact Franciscan Health Michigan City Therapy Services Manager Kelly Wise at Kelly.Wise@franciscanalliance.org.