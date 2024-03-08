At this week’s Portage City Council meeting the Mayor Austin Bonta swore in four new Portage police officers.

Officer Bryce Kissinger is a Portage High School graduate and life-long Portage resident. Officer Kissinger left a career in the transportation field to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Officer Logan Rhodes is a Munster High School graduate and holds a degree in Criminal Justice through Ball State University.

Officer Trevor Leonhardt is a Merrillville High School graduate who left a career as an ASE certified automotive technician to join the ranks of the Portage Police Department.

Officer Markus Bachman holds a degree in Theology and speaks German, Spanish, and Farci. Officer Bachman comes to the department with ten years of experience in the private armed security field.

All four officers have already begun their training and have been paired with a Field Training Officer until they attend the police academy this summer.