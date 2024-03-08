Police in Portage are asking for the public’s help after a report of a vehicle being struck by gunfire Wednesday.

At about 5:14 p.m. officers from the Portage Police Department responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and County Line Road regarding a shooting that had just taken place. Officers met with the complainants, who were a 19-year-old man and his passenger, a 31-year-old man. The men reported they had been traveling eastbound along U.S. Highway 6 in Hobart prior to the shooting. At the intersection of County Line Road the two began to turn northbound when they reported hearing gunfire and were passed by a dark colored SUV. The men reported seeing gunshot damage to the rear of the SUV that passed them and also reported the rear of their vehicle was struck by gunfire as well. The complainants reported witnessing a dark colored sedan behind them that turned into the parking lot of the Luke’s Gas Station and then fled westbound on U.S. Highway 6. The dark colored SUV was last seen fleeing northbound on County Line Road.

Police say at this time there have been no reported injuries associated with this incident and they do not believe that the complainants were the intended victims of the shooting. Detectives are following up with several leads that have been developed with the assistance of the Lake Station and Gary Police Departments.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this event to contact Detective Chris Burch at 219-764-5769.