Press Release, Salvation Army of Michigan City:

The Salvation Army of Michigan City is hosting a drive-through food drive to help refill pantry shelves.

The “Love Beyond Hunger” food drive will take place on Saturday, March 16 from 9am to noon. Those who are able to contribute are asked to drop off donations of non-perishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1201 Franklin Street, by driving up to the back door behind the building.

The alley can be accessed by entering from Washington Street and exiting onto Franklin Street.

Major Becky Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of Michigan City with her husband, Major Dale Simmons, said the greatest need in the food pantry is canned protein. “We are in need of peanut butter, canned meats such as chicken and tuna, hearty soups and stews,” she said.

Other items needed include canned or dry pasta, jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, dry or canned beans, and cereal. Paper products and hygiene items are also accepted including shampoo, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, detergent, deodorant, toilet paper, and diapers.

“Our food pantry has seen a 20 percent increase in requests for assistance over the past year, largely due to the post-pandemic economy, and we’ve maintained these high numbers of need,” Simmons said. “We serve about 500 local families every month, so we truly appreciate donations that help us continue serving those in need in our community.”

Monetary donations are accepted during the in-person event, and can also be made by visiting www.samichigancity.org.

Other programs offered by The Salvation Army of Michigan City include a diaper bank, utility assistance, weekend backpack feeding program, GriefShare group grief support, free clothing room, summer camp, and case management through Pathway of Hope or Bridges Out of Poverty.

For those in need, The Salvation Army’s food pantry operates every Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 11am and 1pm to 3pm. More information about services and programs is available by calling (219) 874-6885.