One person was taken into custody after another person was shot on Friday according to Valparaiso police.

Police responded to the 350 block of South Locust Street at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday in reference to the report of a subject being shot. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a specific location where a resident was located, having sustained a gunshot wound. A second subject was located on scene who indicated he was directly involved in the incident. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Valparaiso Police Department for further investigation. The injured party was transported from scene for additional medical treatment. The investigation remains ongoing; however, there is no known community threat, as the incident appears to be isolated to the subjects involved. Additional information will be released when/if it becomes available.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Use the word “Locust” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on.