News Release, Center for Creative Solutions, Inc.®:

La Porte County poets, you have a few days left to submit your work to be considered for La Porte County’s Poet Laureate designation. The Center for Creative Solutions renewed the honor in 2024 after a few-year absence. The deadline is Friday, March 15.

The mission of the program is several-fold:

• To proclaim the wonders of La Porte County to the world through the art of poetry and verse;

• To encourage the enjoyment and joy of reading as well as writing poetry among the citizens of La Porte County;

• To encourage the citizens of La Porte County to express their feelings through poetry; and

• To add verse to the original music of our region.

All permanent or summer residents of the La Porte County, from high school seniors and adults, may apply, according to William Halliar from the Center. Each poet may submit one original poem, maximum two pages in length. A poem should be based on a theme that describes the nature or culture of La Porte County or which celebrates Lake Michigan or other natural features of our region, he said. The new Poet Laureate will be announced by April 12, 2024, as part of World Creativity & Innovation Week and National Poetry Month.

The Center will honor the 2024 Poet Laureate during the Poetry Showcase on April 28 at the La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau in Michigan City. The Poet Laureate will read the award-winning poem as a highlight of reception which will also feature student poets, Halliar further explained. In addition, the Poet Laureate will have opportunities throughout the year to

share work and writing skills with others.

Poems must be submitted by midnight Friday, March 15, 2024. E-mail your creations to thenestmichigancity@gmail.com or on submit them on line at https://www.CenterforCreativeSolutions.com/poetry-showcase . Questions can be directed to Halliar at William.halliar@gmail.com or 219-629-5853, or to Ester at thenestmichigancity@gmail.com or 219-262-5200.

Funds for the La Porte County Poet Laureate come from the Barbara S. Friedman Poet Laureate Fund at the Unity Foundation. The Advisory Committee just named by the Center includes: Halliar; Ester, The Nest; Jeannie Halliar, poet; Dr. Scott Simerlein, current La Porte County Poet Laureate; Carmen Navarro, 2023-2024 Youth Poet Laureate from La Lumiere School; Bridget Kraemer, Westville-New Durham Twp Public Library; Matt Buchanan, teacher from La Lumiere School; Sandy Young, author and poet; Dan Breen and Cynthia Connell Davis from Pan-O-Ply Magazine; Tim Rounds and Janet Bloch, Lubeznik Center for the Arts; Carly Kwiecien, La Porte County Public Library; Tiffany Atkinson, La Crosse Public Library; Don Parker, Wanatah Public Library.

Co-sponsors for World Creativity and Innovation Week are Bethany Church Foundation of La Porte, WIMS Radio, and Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. All Northwest Indiana organizations are welcome to join the celebration and host a creative event of their choosing, according to Cynthia Hedge, CEO for the Center for Creative Solutions.