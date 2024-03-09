The Indiana State Police (ISP) says it has received several concerns from citizens reporting an apparent phone scam. ISP says it receives numerous reports of phone scams each year, but this particular scam, they say, involves using the ISP General Headquarters phone number.

Police say the scammer is using a Caller ID showing “Indiana State Police” with “317-232-8248”. The scammer then identifies him/herself as an Indiana State Police Trooper and tells them their identity has been compromised or stolen. The scammer then asks for personal information to “verify” that the person they are speaking to is actually one in the same.

The ISP says it does not cold call people and ask for personal or financial information, and would like to remind all citizens that phone scammers are persuasive, convincing, and technically savvy.

“The easiest way to protect yourself from being scammed over the phone is to either ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers or just hang up when something doesn’t seem right,” ISP said in a press release. “If you feel as though you have been a victim of a phone scam, immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank as soon as possible so the payment can be stopped, if you have provided that type of information.”

Police say to never give out personal information such as date of birth, social security number, or bank/credit card numbers.

“It is important for everyone to talk to their family about these phone scams and to have a plan in place should a scammer call you or someone you love,” the ISP said. “Being aware of potential scams is a great first step in protecting yourself from falling victim to one.”