The City of La Porte Fire Department is currently accepting firefighter applications, according to Chief Andy Snyder.

As the testing procedure occurs just once every two years, Snyder said the time is now for anyone who has been considering a career in firefighting.

“Because our application process and testing procedure do not take place every year, it is all the more important for those interested to apply now,” Snyder said. “If you’ve been considering a career change or are graduated and looking to start your career, now is your time give the LPFD a try. We look forward to meeting with our applicants and adding some new faces to our team.”

Snyder said applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 39, have a high school diploma, and have adequate means of transportation. He said individuals must also pass a preliminary physical fitness examination as well as a mental aptitude test in order to be placed on the eligibility list.

Applications are available online at cityoflaporte.com and are due no later than Wednesday, Mar. 27. For questions, contact the Fire Department at (219) 362-3456.

Click here to view the application.