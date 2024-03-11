The Michigan City Police Department says its officers were shot at by a barricaded juvenile on Saturday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m. officers received a notification from the city’s Flock Safety Raven gunshot detection system that multiple gunshots were fired in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street. Multiple officers began responding to this area when they were notified a short time later by the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center that a 911 call was received regarding multiple gunshots that were fired in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street.

Officers located a residence within this block that was struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers collected evidence at the scene and identified a suspect who left the scene in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. Officers began searching for the suspect and suspect vehicle when they received a second notification from the gunshot detection system on Sunday at 12:20 a.m. that multiple gunshots were fired in the 1700 block of Tennessee Street. Responding officers discovered the same residence was struck by additional gunfire and learned the same suspect left in the same vehicle prior to their arrival. Officers learned an occupant inside this residence was grazed by one of the projectiles. The occupant’s injury was minor and they refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Officers collected more evidence at the scene and continued to search for the suspect.

At about 1:18 a.m. officers located the suspect vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 1800 block of Kentucky Street. Four officers attempted to contact the suspect when they were shot at numerous times by a barricaded person inside this residence, police said. The four officers retreated to safety, requested assistance from other officers and the Michigan City Police Department’s Special Weapon and Tactics team (SWAT).

A 16-year-old Michigan City resident eventually exited the residence at 8:49 a.m. and was taken into custody by officers. None of the officers on scene were injured and they did not exchange gunfire with the suspect. The Investigative Division processed the scene and located “copious” amounts of evidence, police said. One of the items of evidence located at the scene was a loaded handgun with a “switch” attached that converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon.

The juvenile was arrested on four counts of attempted murder, operating a loaded machine gun,

Two counts of criminal recklessness, dangerous possession of a firearm by a child, possession of a machine gun, and four counts of criminal mischief.

Detectives continue to conduct interviews and collect additional evidence. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Shane Washluske at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1081 or via email at swashluske@emichigancity.com.