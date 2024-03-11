The victim of a shooting in Valparaiso has died and an arrested person has been identified, according to police.

A report of multiple gunshots occurring in the 350 block of Locust Street occurred on Friday at about 3:50 p.m. The shooting resulted in the death of 29-year-old Jessica Kouba of Valparaiso. The second subject who was located on scene at the time of the incident has been identified as 25-year-old Anthony Lee of Merrillville. Lee was taken into custody and transported to the Valparaiso Police Department as part of the investigation. He has since been incarcerated on unrelated charges (possession of marijuana/Porter County arrest warrant).

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Please use the word “Locust” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on.