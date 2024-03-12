The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced a new program designed to assist personnel with criminal investigations and search related incidents. Project STAR-CAM is a database comprised of residential and business owners who register their video surveillance system with the agency.

“By partnering with the Sheriff’s Office and registering a video surveillance system, agency personnel will have up-to-date information as to where systems are located throughout La Porte County, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “In the event agency personnel need assistance in a specific area, they would access the database, meet with the homeowner or business owner, exchange further information, along with seeking permission to view the video surveillance footage.”

The program is completely voluntary, provided information will remain confidential, and no one will have immediate access to a homeowners or businesses surveillance system without having gained prior permission/approval, the sheriff’s office said.

“If you wish to register your residential or business video surveillance system with the agency, simply scan the provided QR code to begin the registration process,” the sheriff’s office said.

For further information or questions related to Project STAR-CAM, contact Captain Derek J. Allen at dallen@lcso.in.gov.