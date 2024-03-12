An INDOT contractor will have lane and ramp closures on I-65 near U.S. 30 beginning next week to finish concrete restoration work that began in 2023 between U.S. 231 and U.S. 30.

On or after Monday, March 18, I-65 will be reduced to two lanes shifted to the left in each direction between 61st Avenue and 109th Avenue. The work zone will be in the right lane and shoulder in both directions. The ramps from westbound U.S. 30 to southbound I-65, eastbound U.S. 30 to southbound I-65, and northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 will also be closed. These restrictions will be in place for approximately 10 days.

After these closures are complete, overnight lane closures will be used to replace pavement markers and other punch list items. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area, especially overnight. Work is expected to wrap up in mid-April.