The motorist detained for questioning in the fatal road rage shooting on I-80/94 early Wednesday morning, March 6, has been released from custody, the Indiana State Police is reporting.

“The individual who was in custody for questioning has been released,” the ISP said in a statement released on Friday, March 8. “No other information regarding this incident is able to be released. Again, this investigation remains open and detectives continue to investigate in coordination with the Lake County Prosector’s Office.”

The victim of the shooting has been identified as 55-year-old Mark Brant of Chesterton.

He was found deceased in his crashed vehicle near Lake Station in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 shortly after 4 a.m. March 6.