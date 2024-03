The City of Valparaiso will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Valparaiso City Hall, 10 am to 4:00 p.m.

To schedule your appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors.