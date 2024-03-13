The Chesterton Fire Department has announced its participation in the Home Fire Campaign launched by the American Red Cross, which aims to prevent fire-related deaths and injuries.

The Home Fire Campaign consists of the installation of 10-year life lithium battery smoke alarms and providing residents with home fire safety information, including how to create an escape plan. The Chesterton Fire Department says the goal of the Chesterton Fire Department and the American Red Cross is to provide these items free of charge to all Chesterton residents who request this service.

The Chesterton Fire Department Smoke Detector Hotline phone number to begin the process is 219-983-4234. Once the initial call is made the resident will then receive a call back with a scheduled installation date and time to be completed by the Chesterton Fire Department. Businesses, rental properties or large-scale property managed buildings are not eligible to participate in the program.

The program begins on Monday, March 18. Those with questions can contact Deputy Chief Aimee Gilbert at Chesterton Fire Department 219-926-7162.