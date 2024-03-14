Franciscan Health hospitals across Northwest Indiana and Chicago’s south suburbs have been rated among the top 10% in their states, and in some cases, the top 10% in the nation, for 2024 by CareChex® Awards, an information service of Quantros, Inc.

Franciscan Health hospitals ranked among the top 10% in the nation include Franciscan Health Dyer for heart attack treatment; Franciscan Health Michigan City for cardiac care and Franciscan Health Munster for interventional carotid care.

“It is exciting to see that CareChex recognized our Franciscan Health hospitals for being in the top 10 percent in the nation for these services,” Franciscan Health Dyer, Michigan City and Munster President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. “I see the commitment of our staff each and every day to providing the highest level of care to our patients, supported by our investments in state-of-the-art equipment and technology. The awards again affirm the level of quality, compassionate care our people provide for our patients with the convenience of staying close to home.”

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (Ill.) ranked among the top 10% in the state for hip fracture.

“Many seniors fear breaking a hip and losing independence,” Franciscan Health Olympia Fields President and CEO Raymond Grady said. “Patients and their families can rest easier knowing our team is ranked among the highest in the state for hip fracture care and will treat them with compassionate concern — body, mind and spirit — in our Franciscan tradition.”

In Indiana, Franciscan Health Crown Point ranked among the top 10% in the state for major cardiac surgery.

“I commend the Franciscan Health Crown Point cardiac surgery teams and cardiology service line for their work in earning this recognition,” Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Dr. Dan McCormick said. “Residents of the region should have extra peace of mind knowing this resource is available right in their own back yard at our new, state-of-the-art hospital.”

The ratings from CareChex place Franciscan Health’s hospitals in the upper tier of hospitals for medical excellence and reflect the hospitals’ commitment to continually delivering the best care possible.

The CareChex rating system is designed to assist hospitals and healthcare systems in improving the quality of inpatient care and promoting clinical excellence to patients, payers and employers.