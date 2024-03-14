The Washington Park Zoo will open daily for the 2024 season starting on April 1.

However, this year they will be hosting a special Wild Spring Preview on March 30 and 31 with the gates open from 10:00 am to 3 p.m.

This season, the zoo will host a range of special events and camps for eager learners.

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for kids ages 2 to 11 years, $9 for seniors ages 62 and older, and free for kids ages two and under.

Washington Park Zoo members get in for free on regular admission dates.

For more information on this event and zoo updates, please visit the Washington Park Zoo’s Facebook page or visit their website www.washingtonparkzoo.com.