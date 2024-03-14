A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday for The Franklin at 11th Street Station in Michigan City.

The Franklin at 11th Street Station is the upgraded South Shore Train Station with apartments, a parking garage, more than 5,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

The Double Track project will reduce total travel time between Michigan City and Chicago to about 65 minutes.

“The project was originally envisioned as only a parking garage but is now another plat- form for housing and amenities to our residents, guests and South Shore riders,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said.

The apartments will be open to leasing in phases and the construction should be wrapped up in January 2026.