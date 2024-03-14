News Release, National Park Service:

Indiana Dunes National Park has received approximately $22 million from the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund to stabilize and restore three nationally significant historic buildings. This spring, restoration efforts will begin on the Bailly Homestead, the Good Fellow Camp Lodge, and the Century of Progress District’s House of Tomorrow.

“Through the restoration of these iconic buildings, we are preserving key elements of the park’s cultural heritage and creating opportunities for current and future visitors to experience the beauty and history of the park,” said Deputy Superintendent Chris Pergiel.

The Bailly Homestead, a national historic landmark, holds a rich legacy dating back to the early 19th century. Once home to Honore Gratien Joseph Bailly de Messein, this site played a pivotal role in the development of the Calumet Region of northern Indiana. The restoration project will ensure the building’s structural integrity and also provide enhanced accessibility, energy efficiency, and sustainability upgrades.

The Good Fellow Camp Lodge, originally built by the U.S. Steel Company for its employees’ children, is a reminder of the industrial heritage of Northwest Indiana. This summer camp, nestled amidst rolling woodlands along the Little Calumet River, will undergo comprehensive restoration to preserve its unique architectural features and historical significance.

The House of Tomorrow, a marvel of modern design constructed for the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, will undergo restoration efforts to revitalize this recognizable structure and ensure its preservation for future generations.

The restoration of these buildings represents more than just a renovation project; it’s an opportunity to breathe new life into them and provide visitors with enriching experiences. Upon completion, these restored buildings will serve various purposes, including adaptive reuse through leasing that enhances the park’s offerings and invites visitors to connect with our shared history.

In 2022, the park had 2.8 million visitors who spent an estimated $141 million in local gateway regions which supported a total of 1,690 jobs and $209 million in economic output in local communities.

GAOA’s National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund is part of a concerted effort to address the extensive maintenance backlog in national parks. Supported by revenue from energy development, the fund provides up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to the National Park Service to make significant enhancements in national parks to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education, and enjoyment for current and future visitors.