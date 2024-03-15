Press Release, City of Michigan City:

“Connecting Youth to Opportunities” is the theme of Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch’s inaugural charitable gala, which is set for April 19 at the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive.

Open to the public, the Mayor’s Charitable Gala is black tie optional, and seeks to provide attendees with a night to remember while raising funds for various youth-serving organizations in Michigan City.

“This year we’re doing things a little differently,” the mayor said. “Our goal is to push out grants to youth-serving organizations. In years past, they only went to two or three organizations; but we have implemented a simple grant process through the United Way of La Porte County that allows for us to reach more youth. We want to provide safe spaces while enhancing learning opportunities, especially during the summer months.

“We set an ambitious goal of $100,000 and we’re already over halfway there. I would like to thank Horizon Bank for stepping up to be our presenting sponsor. We look forward to a sell-out crowd.”

Thomas Prame, CEO of Horizon Bank, said, “As a company that has been headquartered in Michigan City for over 150 years, we are proud to be able to partner with our elected officials in support of the Mayor’s Charitable Gala and Mayor’s Community Empowerment Fund benefitting local youth-serving organizations. By investing today in our youth, we are helping to ensure the future prosperity of tomorrow’s leaders and the well-being of our entire community.”

Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa is a Gold Sponsor for the gala.

Silver Sponsors include American Structurepoint, HealthLinc, La Porte County Project Management, Meticulous, NIPSCO and Purdue University Northwest.

Other organizations wishing to sponsor the Mayor’s Charitable Gala may do so before the March 29 sponsorship deadline by contacting mayorsgala@emichigancity.com or (219) 873-1400, ext. 2002.

Those wishing to reserve individual tickets may do so at the link below; but tickets are only considered reserved once payment has been made in the Controller’s Office. To pay by check, make check out to Mayor’s Special Events Fund and mail to or drop off at: Controller’s Office, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360. To pay via credit card, call the Controller’s Office at (219) 873-1400.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1DImq7YlxJJ1i5XaY1FwBDd7AuQOrQUwFPhlna0ScKEo/edit?ts=65e0ca4e