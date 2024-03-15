Three men have died after a shooting at a home in unincorporated Griffith, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, police officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Colfax. They found two men who were deceased and a third in critical condition; all suffered apparent gunshot wounds. The third man was taken to an area hospital where he died. Lake County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating several factors including whether the incident may have been a murder/suicide.

No further information will be released at this time.