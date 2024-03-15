The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is introducing their new therapy K9, Porter.

He is an Australian Labradoodle and the department’s first certified therapy dog.

His primary handler will be Patrol Commander Praschak. Also certified were backup handlers Case Manager Kerry Slaga and Chief Tim Mantueffel.

Porter will be used to comfort those in crisis in a multitude of situations.

He made a visit to the Jail Division on Friday.

Porter was purchased using leftover money from a previous K9 fundraiser and from a donation from Ralph and Sue Neff.