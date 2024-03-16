Representative Frank Mrvan announced the details of the 2024 Congressional Art Competition for high school students from Indiana’s First Congressional District.

Each year, the Congressional Institute and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives sponsor the Congressional Art Competition as an opportunity to promote the artistic talent in each Congressional District.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I am proud to host the Congressional Art Competition in Indiana’s First Congressional District again this year to showcase the wonderful artistic talents of students across our region. I encourage all interested high school students to participate in this unique opportunity to create a work of art to be showcased in the United States Capitol Building.”

All artwork submissions and application forms must be brought to Congressman Mrvan’s Merrillville office no later than 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, April 26, 2024. Artwork will only be accepted at the Merrillville District Office, located at 7895 Broadway, Suite A, Merrillville, Indiana 46410, during normal business hours. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT.

For additional information, including guidelines and application forms, please visit Congressman Mrvan’s website page at https://mrvan.house.gov/services/art-competition, or contact Elizabeth Johnson in the Merrillville District Office at 219-795-1844 or Elizabeth.Johnson@mail.house.gov.