A Saint Patrick’s Day motor vehicle pursuit (MVP) ended in the arrest of Qihui SUN (33), of Queens, New York.

At approximately 1:19 PM, Deputy Julian Sanchez began traveling behind an eastbound passenger vehicle on US 20 in the 4200 east block. He paced the vehicle for a distance and found it to be traveling in excess of the posted speed limit. Deputy Sanchez attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 5300 east block, however the vehicle continued traveling eastbound resulting in a MVP.

The vehicle continued traveling east, underneath the Dogbone Interchange, and onto State Road 2. The MVP continued along SR 2 and into St. Joseph County. Upon approaching a set of tire deflation devices that had been placed on SR 2, the vehicle stopped.

The driver was assisted from the vehicle and later identified as SUN. SUN was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

SUN was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony. Later in the day, SUN posted a La Porte County Circuit Court bond and was released from the LCJ.

Assisting: Captain Dallas Smythe, Sergeant L. Scott Boswell, Indiana State Police