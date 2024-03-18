Needs-based scholarship applications being accepted to cover registration fees

CROWN POINT, Indiana – Franciscan Health Crown Point is hosting a doula certification workshop in April, with needs-based scholarship applications being accepted to cover the registration fees.

Doulas are trained professionals who provide continuous physical, emotional and informational support to their clients before, during and shortly after childbirth. A doula may help communicate a woman’s birth plan, create a comfortable environment during delivery or simply provide general support a family may seek during this pivotal time. A doula does not perform clinical tasks.

The Franciscan Health Crown Point Family Birth Center offers doula services to families free of charge via a volunteer doula program.

The doula certification workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central during the second and fourth weekends of April on April 13-14 and April 27-28 at the Franciscan Health Main St. Outpatient Center’s Marian Education Center, 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point. Participants must attend all four days to receive a certificate of completion.

The workshop includes the Introduction to Childbirth course and all other in-person instruction required toward certification as a birth doula with DONA International. The cost for the workshop is $500 and is payable within four days of registration. Registration includes directions on how to provide payment to Franciscan Health Crown Point.

The Franciscan Health Foundation has generously supplied funds for a limited number of needs-based scholarships to cover the cost of the workshop. Those interested in applying may contact Franciscan Health Crown Point Doula Program Coordinator Louise Albrecht-Mallinger via email at birthdoulalouise@gmail.com or by phone at (219) 746-9134.

Registration is available online and must be complete by April 5. Additional workshops will be offered in the summer and the fall.