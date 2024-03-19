The Westville Area Chamber of Commerce will host their 65h Annual Dinner at Blue Moon Vintage Market, located at 11193 W Division Road, Westville (Otis), on Friday, April 19 starting at 5:30 pm.

Join us for an evening of entertainment, fellowship and great food while enjoying a unique and intimate setting.

Our keynote speaker will be Matt Reardon Executive Director of the LaPorte County Center for Economic Development, Planning and Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of RDC.

The Chamber will be holding the annual business meeting which includes election of Board of Directors, presentation of our Community Leader Award and Education Recognition Award. Also, there will be an opportunity to bid on some wonderful gift items on our Silent Auction table that were donated by local businesses.

Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased online at www.westvillechamber.org

or mail a check to: PO Box 215, Westville, IN 46391.

Dinner will be catered and served by Sweet Lou’s That’s Who. The menu is as follows:

Starters: Pot stickers, Spring rolls, antipasto skewers

Dinner: Spring Salad, smothered pork chops, mashed potato with gravy, rolls & butter

Dessert: Homemade apple pie ice cream & cake (apples donated by Garwood Orchard)

(Please let us know if you have any dietary restrictions)

Adult refreshments will be served, professional photographs will be taken by Midwest Video & Photography and entertainment will be presented by “For Pete Sake”

The dinner is open to chamber members and their guests. If you wish to join the chamber you can do so online or that evening and there are still sponsorship opportunities available.

Help us celebrate our 65th year and enjoy this unique venue, visit with friends, sample some great food and support our business community.