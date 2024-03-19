CSX Transportation will have lane closures on U.S. 30 between Calumet Ave and Keilman St beginning on or after Monday, March 25.

Alternating lane closures will be in place for approximately five days while they replace the asphalt approaches at their grade crossing. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.