On Tuesday, March 19th, around 6:04 P.M., Chesterton Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Jeffrey Street for a shots fired complaint. Shortly after the arrival of patrol officers, a male suspect was identified and detained by patrol officers. Detectives were summoned to the scene and a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 100 block of Jeffrey Street. Detectives recovered evidence consistent with the allegation of shots being fired.
The suspect, a 49-year-old Chesterton resident has been arrested and preliminary charged with Intimidation, Level 5 Felony. This investigation remains ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time pending formal charges within the next 48 hours. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.
We would ask anybody who may have witnessed this incident or neighbors in the area that may have video evidence on their Ring or other home video surveillance system, to please contact the Chesterton Police Department’s Investigative Division at 219-926-1136.