On Tuesday, March 19th, around 6:04 P.M., Chesterton Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Jeffrey Street for a shots fired complaint. Shortly after the arrival of patrol officers, a male suspect was identified and detained by patrol officers. Detectives were summoned to the scene and a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 100 block of Jeffrey Street. Detectives recovered evidence consistent with the allegation of shots being fired.

The suspect, a 49-year-old Chesterton resident has been arrested and preliminary charged with Intimidation, Level 5 Felony. This investigation remains ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time pending formal charges within the next 48 hours. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.