News Release, Michigan City Area Schools:

In a month known for its “madness” due to basketball tournaments, the cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) cadets displayed their cool demeanor and unwavering bearing while supporting school and community activities. The cadets worked the Indiana High School Athletic Association boys basketball Regional and Semi State championship tournaments. Additionally they provided Color Guards for the Lions Convention and the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day parade. The MCJROTC supported the Lake Hills Elementary School Career Day, the Barker Middle School Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Forum, and the LaPorte County Garden Show.

“Our cadets are very flexible and are always willing to support our school and community activities’” said Major Tom McGrath, the Senior Marine Instructor.

Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak noted the cadets’ ability to multitask. “We have cadets directing traffic for game parking , then hustling into the gym to put on their Dress Blues to present the colors for the National Anthem. Our cadets have a great sense of mission accomplishment.”

The cadets look to strongly finish the school year by continuing to support the school and community. Among those activities will be the boys and girls track meets, events at Friendship Gardens, and the MCHS graduation. They will also be preparing for a busy summer of Raider and Drill team conditioning, as well as marching in the Michigan City Kiddie and Patriotic parades. MCHS is also planning to send cadets to national drill and leadership camps. These camps, like all MCJROTC activities, are done at no cost to the student or to MCHS. They are funded by the Marine Corps.