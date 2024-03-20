On March 15th in the Stardust Room at Blue Chip Casino, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) held its annual dinner and awards celebration. During the event, the Chamber recognized the achievements of various members as legacy-owned businesses or milestone years of membership in the Chamber. The Chamber also announced winners in several different awards categories. The winners (pictures provided of each of the award recipients) included:

Large Business of the Year: 1 st Source Bank

Source Bank Small Business of the Year: Sacred Dunes Integrative Health

Community Impact of the Year: The Salvation Army of Michigan City

Young Professional of the Year: Jeremy Rossi of Uptown Social

Ambassador of the Year: Johnny Roder of Duneland Media

Throughout the evening, those in attendance enjoyed a photo booth from Phenomenal Photo Booth Company, a red-carpet treatment from WIMS radio. The event began with a champagne toast from Don Babcock, Director of Economic Development and Community Relations for Purdue Northwest. Immediately following the toast, members of the Chamber staff and Executive Committee presented the Excellence in Leadership Award to Bill Gertner, Assistant Vice President, and Commercial Loan Officer for Horizon Bank. “I am honored and grateful to receive this recognition”, stated Gertner. “It has been an absolute pleasure to serve in a leadership capacity for the 6 years.” Gertner served the Chamber in many roles including Board Chair in 2021.

Interim President, Dan Hogan addressed the crowd of 314 recapping the accomplishments of the Chamber in 2023, which included adding 65 new members. He also discussed the achievements to date in 2024 which include the launch of a new website, DiscoverMichiganCity.com, hosting the first Community Connections Luncheon with Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch, an initiative to stress the importance of work ethics certificates, a new video newsletter, and adding 11 new members. “Our commitment to you in 2024 has not waivered!” stated Hogan. “2024 is a new and exciting year in the history of the Michigan City Chamber and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Chamber during this time of transition.” Hogan took over as Interim President in January after the departure of past Chamber President, Katie Eaton.

The evening concluded with some giveaways which included complementary marketing through the Chamber, tickets to an upcoming Community Connections Luncheon, and Notre Dame posters. WIMS host Ric Federighi assisted in drawing raffle tickets while Hogan passed out the prizes to the lucky winners. The Chamber continues to invite businesses, organizations, and members of the community to join them at upcoming events and programs.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. If you would like to learn more about the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce or its affiliated programs, please visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.