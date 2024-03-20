Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor Milestone Contractors North Inc will have overnight lane closures on U.S. 30 between State Road 55 and State Road 51 beginning on or after Sunday, March 24 through late November for a resurfacing project.

Lane closures will be in place during the overnight hours of approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with alternating intersections closed temporarily when work is occurring in that area. Work will begin on U.S. 30 between State Road 55 and I-65 through late May, at which point crews will switch to work on U.S. 30 between I-65 and State Road 51.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns through the duration of the project, as overnight lane closures will be set up and taken down each evening. Work will include patching, milling, resurfacing, traffic signal loops and pavement markings. Shoulder work for drainage improvements will take place during daytime hours, but daytime work should not have any impacts to traffic.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.