Two people from Maryland were arrested Thursday in La Porte County after a traffic stop led to police finding narcotics.

Just after 11:20 a.m., a highway interdiction deputy was monitoring eastbound traffic along the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90) in the area of the 47-mile marker. According to police, the deputy observed a passenger vehicle pass by following a commercial motor vehicle too closely. In addition, the windows of the vehicle were tinted extremely dark and obstructed the view of anything inside the vehicle, police said.

A traffic stop on the vehicle was initiated by the deputy near the 52-mile marker. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Chelsea D. Hahn of Middle River, Maryland. The passenger was identified as 28-year-old Sadiq T. Heyward of Baltimore, Maryland.

As the stop progressed, probable cause was established that criminal activity was afoot, police said. Following the arrival of a second interdiction deputy, a search of the vehicle commenced and thereafter yielded an assortment of illegal narcotics.

Heyward and Hahn were taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). They both were arrested for dealing cocaine, dealing methamphetamine, dealing I, II, or III controlled substance and dealing marijuana.